SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 221.0% during the first quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 48,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 33,211 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 369,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,228,000 after buying an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 573,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,316,000 after buying an additional 16,703 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 253,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,664,000 after buying an additional 33,625 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYG traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.36 and a 200-day moving average of $74.97. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.07 and a 52-week high of $82.79.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

