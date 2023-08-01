SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,324. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.36. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $63.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

