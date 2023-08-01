SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,026 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 71.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 60,258 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 346.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.85. 1,604,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,094. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $36.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day moving average of $34.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

