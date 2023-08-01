SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $99.02

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $99.02 and last traded at $99.03, with a volume of 57548 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.44.
SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.27 and its 200-day moving average is $99.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 21,101 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,789,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,479,000.
SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile
The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Smells Like New Highs for This Fragrance Boom Winner
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- New Leaders Emerge: S&P 500 Shows Shift in Top Performers
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Is Avis Budget Group A Value Play? Earnings Have This To Say
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.