SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $99.02

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $99.02 and last traded at $99.03, with a volume of 57548 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.44.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.27 and its 200-day moving average is $99.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 21,101 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,789,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,479,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

