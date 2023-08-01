SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.
Shares of NASDAQ SP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.54. 19,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,254. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.30. The company has a market capitalization of $756.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.35. SP Plus has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.90 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SP Plus will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.
SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.
