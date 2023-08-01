S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Meridian Wealth Partners LLC

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,116 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in S&P Global by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,746,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,254,744,000 after buying an additional 108,404 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in S&P Global by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $1,112,935,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,538,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $850,207,000 after buying an additional 205,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $780,651.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,759.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,921 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,824. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

S&P Global Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Barclays raised their price target on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.94.

Shares of SPGI traded up $3.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $398.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,221,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,228. The company has a fifty day moving average of $392.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.78. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $428.65. The company has a market cap of $127.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.