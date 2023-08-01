Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $444,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 69.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIOO. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 335.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 99.5% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOO traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,891. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $99.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.30.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

