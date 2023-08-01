Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,819,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,295,000 after acquiring an additional 189,229 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in DocuSign by 128.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in DocuSign by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,611,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,128,000 after acquiring an additional 334,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in DocuSign by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,424,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,769,000 after acquiring an additional 538,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.
DocuSign Stock Performance
Shares of DocuSign stock traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $52.92. 997,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,978,665. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -153.77, a PEG ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.91. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $77.24.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on DocuSign from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $4,935,498.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.
DocuSign Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DocuSign
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.