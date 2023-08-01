Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the airline’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America cut Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.75.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,222,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,318,026. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.19. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $40.39.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

