Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Cut to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the airline’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $47.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.75.

LUV traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.11. 3,501,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,297,131. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $40.39. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.18.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $391,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $410,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 6.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the airline’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 36.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the airline’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

