SoundThinking (SSTI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. SoundThinking has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 million. SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.23%. On average, analysts expect SoundThinking to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SoundThinking alerts:

SoundThinking Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SoundThinking stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.42. 5,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,744. The stock has a market cap of $274.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.85, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.34 and its 200-day moving average is $29.78. SoundThinking has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $39.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages have recently commented on SSTI. Imperial Capital lowered SoundThinking from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on SoundThinking from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on SoundThinking from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on SoundThinking from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on SoundThinking in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in SoundThinking during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 533.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

SoundThinking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoundThinking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundThinking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.