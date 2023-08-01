Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.25-$1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.51. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.10-$5.40 EPS.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Sonoco Products stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,573. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.47. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $53.78 and a 12-month high of $65.96.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 6.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SON shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 22.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Sonoco Products by 164.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 27,157 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Sonoco Products by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

Further Reading

