SOMESING Achieves Market Capitalization of $48.03 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $48.03 million and $1.27 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One SOMESING token can currently be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SOMESING

SOMESING’s launch date was November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,819,518,016 tokens. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.

SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

SOMESING Token Trading

