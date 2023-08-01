SOLVE (SOLVE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.04 Million

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. SOLVE has a total market cap of $11.77 million and $1.04 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000599 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006512 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 555,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care is a platform that leverages blockchain technology to streamline access to healthcare and simplify payments to providers. It reduces costs associated with the current healthcare system and utilizes the SOLVE token for transactions, developer rights, and platform access fees. The platform and its components are accessible to all parties for long-term benefits.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

