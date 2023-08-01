Solid Power (SLDP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Solid Power has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Solid Power had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 137.24%. The company had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 million. On average, analysts expect Solid Power to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Solid Power Stock Performance

Solid Power stock remained flat at $2.86 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,660,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,244. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average is $2.70. Solid Power has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $7.77. The stock has a market cap of $508.59 million, a P/E ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solid Power

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLDP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Solid Power by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,928,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,902 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Solid Power by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,578,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,656 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Solid Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,254,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Solid Power by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,969,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 840,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Solid Power from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Solid Power from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solid Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.70.

About Solid Power

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sell its sulfide-based solid electrolyte and to license its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

Further Reading

