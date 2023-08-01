Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Piper Sandler

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Shares of SOI stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $10.65. 203,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $487.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average of $8.83.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure ( NYSE:SOI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 26,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 8.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth approximately $443,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 46.2% during the second quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures mobile proppant management systems that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

