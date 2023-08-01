SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SOFI. Wedbush cut shares of SoFi Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of SoFi Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer cut shares of SoFi Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.23.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SOFI traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.56. The stock had a trading volume of 57,461,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,399,773. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.80. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $11.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of -34.35 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $488.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.94 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,350,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,038,049.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Aaron Webster sold 200,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 678,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,572,349.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,350,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,038,049.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 590,458 shares of company stock worth $4,746,175 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 330.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

See Also

