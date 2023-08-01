Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Receives $35.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.75.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Société Générale Société anonyme Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCGLY opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $6.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.43.

Société Générale Société anonyme Increases Dividend

Société Générale Société anonyme ( OTCMKTS:SCGLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Société Générale Société anonyme’s previous dividend of $0.27. Société Générale Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

(Get Free Report

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management services, and equipment and vendor finance under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.