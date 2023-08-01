Snap One (SNPO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Snap One to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Snap One has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $252.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.36 million. Snap One had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. On average, analysts expect Snap One to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SNPO traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.19. 11,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.48 and a beta of 1.42. Snap One has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

In related news, CEO John H. Heyman sold 6,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $66,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,679,830. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO John H. Heyman sold 5,327 shares of Snap One stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $55,454.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,792,656 shares in the company, valued at $18,661,548.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John H. Heyman sold 6,664 shares of Snap One stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $66,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,983 shares in the company, valued at $17,679,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,239 shares of company stock valued at $134,624. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Snap One by 533.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Snap One by 2,779.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap One by 23.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap One by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Snap One during the first quarter worth $153,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Snap One from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

