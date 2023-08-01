Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $13,095,780,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 111.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.92.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SWKS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.27. 473,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,170. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.20 and a 200-day moving average of $109.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

