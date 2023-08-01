Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Bought by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,357 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,577,000 after purchasing an additional 157,862 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,622,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,942,000 after acquiring an additional 672,683 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,945,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,574,000 after acquiring an additional 468,241 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 6.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,784,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,065,000 after purchasing an additional 165,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,672,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE SKX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.60. 545,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.30. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $56.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.23 and its 200-day moving average is $49.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 11.97%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $184,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $184,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $368,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,073,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,212,986.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

See Also

