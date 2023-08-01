SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46. SJW Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.40-$2.50 EPS.

SJW Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $70.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.53. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $57.51 and a 12-month high of $83.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.14 and its 200-day moving average is $75.35.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.27 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 7.57%. SJW Group’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SJW shares. StockNews.com began coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of SJW Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SJW Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carl Guardino sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total value of $59,075.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,079.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SJW Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SJW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in SJW Group by 55.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SJW Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,603,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 1,384.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the first quarter worth $1,269,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SJW Group

(Get Free Report)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.