Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.54.

NYSE:SIX traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $23.60. The company had a trading volume of 655,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.09. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $16.83 and a 52 week high of $31.29.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $142.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.49 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Gary Mick acquired 5,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $156,807.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 89,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,104.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 11,812 shares of company stock worth $314,908. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 166.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

