Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Upgraded by Seaport Res Ptn to Neutral

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SIRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sirius XM from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.40 to $4.40 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.98.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.12. 13,145,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,004,604. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.01. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.0242 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $41,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,054.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 617.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 986.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 615.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

