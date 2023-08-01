SingularityNET One Day Trading Volume Tops $17.16 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 1st. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $273.06 million and $17.16 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000761 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00020551 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017441 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00014155 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29,221.99 or 0.99973556 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002254 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,313,537,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,214,306 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,313,537,096.5843866 with 1,227,214,305.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.21596818 USD and is down -1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $18,901,865.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

