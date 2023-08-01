SIGA Technologies (SIGA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $8.32 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect SIGA Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SIGA stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.65. The stock had a trading volume of 815,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,270. SIGA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $402.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,228,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,956,000 after acquiring an additional 69,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,514,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after buying an additional 521,261 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after buying an additional 282,166 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after buying an additional 44,801 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 915,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 251,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

