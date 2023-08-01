Short Interest in Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Decreases By 11.6%

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the June 30th total of 40,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Yunhong CTI

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yunhong CTI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.83% of Yunhong CTI worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yunhong CTI Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTIB traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $1.85. 6,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.96. Yunhong CTI has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Yunhong CTI

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items.

