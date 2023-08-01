Short Interest in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Rises By 14.6%

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,110,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the June 30th total of 19,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Macerich Price Performance

Shares of MAC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.88. The company had a trading volume of 735,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,209. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.13. Macerich has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $14.51.

Get Macerich alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MAC. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macerich in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macerich

Macerich Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 10,681.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Macerich by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Macerich by 312.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator, and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.