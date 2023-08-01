Short Interest in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Rises By 14.6%

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,110,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the June 30th total of 19,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.
Shares of MAC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.88. The company had a trading volume of 735,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,209. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.13. Macerich has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $14.51.
Several research firms have issued reports on MAC. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macerich in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.
Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator, and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.
