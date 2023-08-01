Short Interest in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Increases By 16.3%

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the June 30th total of 2,950,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magna International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at $230,157,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Magna International by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 154,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 76,700 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 14.4% during the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 561,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,060,000 after acquiring an additional 70,613 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 60.2% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 186,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,006,000 after acquiring an additional 70,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 615,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,612,000 after acquiring an additional 60,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Magna International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Magna International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America raised Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. BNP Paribas raised Magna International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Magna International from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.92.

Magna International Stock Performance

MGA traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,802. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Magna International has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $68.92.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Magna International had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Magna International will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 121.05%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Further Reading

