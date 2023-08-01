Short Interest in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Declines By 13.2%

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the June 30th total of 3,330,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 404,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Kronos Bio Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of KRON stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.85. 32,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,985. The stock has a market cap of $106.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.78. Kronos Bio has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $5.74.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kronos Bio will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Kronos Bio in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kronos Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Kronos Bio by 148.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Kronos Bio in the third quarter worth $34,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kronos Bio in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kronos Bio in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidates are KB-0742, an oral cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitor for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial; and Lanraplenib, a next-generation SYK inhibitor to treat the patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-mutated acute myeloid leukemia.

