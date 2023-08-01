Short Interest in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Drops By 7.1%

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 873,300 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the June 30th total of 939,600 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.8 days.

Shares of KIRK traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $3.13. 47,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.91. Kirkland’s has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $7.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 118.19%. The firm had revenue of $96.88 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 75,575.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 717.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KIRK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Kirkland’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Kirkland’s from $2.50 to $2.75 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Kirkland’s from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

