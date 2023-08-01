Short Interest in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Drops By 7.1%

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 873,300 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the June 30th total of 939,600 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.8 days.
Kirkland’s Price Performance
Shares of KIRK traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $3.13. 47,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.91. Kirkland’s has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $7.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03.
Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 118.19%. The firm had revenue of $96.88 million for the quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KIRK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Kirkland’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Kirkland’s from $2.50 to $2.75 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Kirkland’s from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.
About Kirkland’s
Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.
