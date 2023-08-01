Short Interest in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Grows By 10.8%

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,800 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the June 30th total of 63,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Iterum Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ITRM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.03. 20,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 6.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $4.35.

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that Iterum Therapeutics will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iterum Therapeutics

About Iterum Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Iterum Therapeutics by 199.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 215,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.