Short Interest in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Increases By 15.2%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the June 30th total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 421,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.44. 188,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,489. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.08 and a 200 day moving average of $91.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $76.95 and a 12-month high of $101.04.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%.
Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
