Short Interest in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Increases By 15.2%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the June 30th total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 421,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.44. 188,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,489. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.08 and a 200 day moving average of $91.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $76.95 and a 12-month high of $101.04.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,986,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,311 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,238,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,583,000 after purchasing an additional 728,977 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,487,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,515,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,806,000 after purchasing an additional 486,189 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

