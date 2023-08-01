Short Interest in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Increases By 14.5%

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the June 30th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,415,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

IXUS stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,281,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,032. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $49.42 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The company has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.80 and its 200-day moving average is $62.48.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.9815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $475,063,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 42,742.6% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,648,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642,349 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 163.3% in the 4th quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,770,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,060 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,674,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,569,000 after acquiring an additional 551,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,149,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,990,000 after acquiring an additional 469,128 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

