Short Interest in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Increases By 14.5%

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the June 30th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,415,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 1.3 %
IXUS stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,281,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,032. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $49.42 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The company has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.80 and its 200-day moving average is $62.48.
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.9815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
