Short Interest in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Increases By 14.3%

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,430,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the June 30th total of 11,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,432,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Innova Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 217.4% during the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 158,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,681,000 after purchasing an additional 108,355 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 89,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 15,655 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,105.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 84,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,708,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,238,970. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $105.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.26.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2319 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

