Short Interest in iBET Sports Betting & Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:IBET) Declines By 11.1%

iBET Sports Betting & Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:IBET – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iBET Sports Betting & Gaming ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iBET Sports Betting & Gaming ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iBET Sports Betting & Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:IBET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 13.72% of iBET Sports Betting & Gaming ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

iBET Sports Betting & Gaming ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iBET Sports Betting & Gaming ETF stock remained flat at $11.03 during trading on Monday. 773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.17. The stock has a market cap of $772,100.00, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.22. iBET Sports Betting & Gaming ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22.

iBET Sports Betting & Gaming ETF Company Profile

The iBET Sports Betting and Gaming ETF (IBET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in global companies engaged in sports betting and gaming activities, including esports and iGaming. IBET was launched on Nov 16, 2021 and is managed by Inherent.

