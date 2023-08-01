Short Interest in Getaround, Inc. (NYSE:GETR) Increases By 15.5%

Getaround, Inc. (NYSE:GETR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 873,300 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the June 30th total of 755,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Getaround Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GETR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.62. 439,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,939. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47. Getaround has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $10.17.

Institutional Trading of Getaround

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GETR. Index Venture Associates VI Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Getaround during the fourth quarter worth $779,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Getaround in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getaround in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Getaround in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Redpoint Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getaround in the first quarter worth $33,000.

Getaround Company Profile

Getaround, Inc provides on-line car rental and peer-to-peer car-sharing services in California. The company's fleet include SUV, hatchback, cargo and passenger minivan, convertible SUV, coupe, crew and extended cab, cargo and passenger van, regular-cab, sedan, and wagon. As of September 30, 2022, it operated approximately 72,000 cars in over 1,000 cities across 8 countries worldwide, including the United States and across Europe.

