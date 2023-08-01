Short Interest in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP) Increases By 8.8%

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the June 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

FTAI Aviation Trading Down 1.4 %

FTAIP stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.91. 3,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,088. FTAI Aviation has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $25.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.09.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.5156 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

