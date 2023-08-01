Short Interest in Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Rises By 16.5%

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,109,300 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the June 30th total of 951,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 75.5 days.
Fanuc Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS FANUF traded down C$1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$30.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054. Fanuc has a 1 year low of C$25.40 and a 1 year high of C$37.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.52.
Fanuc Company Profile
