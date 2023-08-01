Short Interest in Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Rises By 16.5%

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,109,300 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the June 30th total of 951,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 75.5 days.

Fanuc Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FANUF traded down C$1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$30.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054. Fanuc has a 1 year low of C$25.40 and a 1 year high of C$37.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.52.

Fanuc Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

