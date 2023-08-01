Short Interest in Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Drops By 6.7%

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,500 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the June 30th total of 133,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.
Fairfax India Stock Up 0.1 %
OTCMKTS:FFXDF traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $14.25. The stock had a trading volume of 17,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,840. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.32. Fairfax India has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $14.71.
Fairfax India Company Profile
