Short Interest in Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Drops By 6.7%

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,500 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the June 30th total of 133,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Fairfax India Stock Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:FFXDF traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $14.25. The stock had a trading volume of 17,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,840. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.32. Fairfax India has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $14.71.

Fairfax India Company Profile

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the investment activities in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted and dependent in India.

