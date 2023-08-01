Short Interest in F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Declines By 10.5%

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the June 30th total of 4,470,000 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 448,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days.

F45 Training Stock Performance

Shares of F45 Training stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,578. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39. F45 Training has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $64.95 million, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of -1.50.

Institutional Trading of F45 Training

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in F45 Training by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in F45 Training by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in F45 Training by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F45 Training by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of F45 Training by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F45 Training Company Profile

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

