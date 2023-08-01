Short Interest in EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Expands By 8.9%

EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the June 30th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
EuroSite Power Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:EUSP remained flat at $0.04 on Monday. 1,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,319. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.62. EuroSite Power has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.07.
