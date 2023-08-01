Short Interest in EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Expands By 8.9%

EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the June 30th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

EuroSite Power Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EUSP remained flat at $0.04 on Monday. 1,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,319. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.62. EuroSite Power has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.07.

About EuroSite Power

EuroSite Power Inc, owns, operates, and distributes on-site energy systems in the United Kingdom and Europe. Its energy systems produces and supplies electricity, heat, hot water, and cooling solutions to commercial and industrial customers, such as healthcare facilities, hotels, multi-family hotels, multi-family residential buildings, leisure centers, industrial buildings, and schools and colleges.

