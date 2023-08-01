Short Interest in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Expands By 15.0%

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,960,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the June 30th total of 6,920,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.32.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

EOG Resources Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.01. 1,107,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,549,513. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.84. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $97.39 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The company has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.