Short Interest in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Rises By 15.5%

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the June 30th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 11,900 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $146,489.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,402.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 15,825 shares of company stock valued at $188,601 over the last three months. 8.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGEM. CHI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 3,349,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,265,000 after purchasing an additional 31,916 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,765,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,447,000 after acquiring an additional 19,486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 6.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,374,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,445,000 after acquiring an additional 143,098 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 809,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 185,215 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 0.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 789,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEM traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.43. 23,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,025. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.81. Cullinan Oncology has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $15.04. The company has a market cap of $410.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.15.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.58). On average, analysts predict that Cullinan Oncology will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Cullinan Oncology, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally bioavailable small-molecule that is in a Phase IIb dose escalation for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

