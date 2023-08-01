Short Interest in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Rises By 14.2%

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 495,300 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the June 30th total of 433,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CHCT stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.13. 200,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,906. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.63. Community Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $30.38 and a twelve month high of $43.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 624.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Healthcare Trust

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Community Healthcare Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $974.0 million in 181 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease).

