Short Interest in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Rises By 14.2%

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 495,300 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the June 30th total of 433,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.
Community Healthcare Trust Stock Performance
Shares of CHCT stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.13. 200,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,906. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.63. Community Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $30.38 and a twelve month high of $43.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72.
Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 624.14%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Healthcare Trust
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Community Healthcare Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.
Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $974.0 million in 181 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Community Healthcare Trust
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- How to evaluate dividend stocks before buying
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.