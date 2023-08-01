Short Interest in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Drops By 10.8%

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the June 30th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, COO Corey Grindal sold 7,649 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $351,318.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,242 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,906 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 11,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CQP traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $51.45. 127,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,499. Cheniere Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 133.75% and a net margin of 25.45%. Research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.