Short Interest in Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Declines By 11.1%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 559,900 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the June 30th total of 629,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Puerto

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Central Puerto by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 33.3% during the first quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Central Puerto during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Central Puerto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Central Puerto Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE CEPU traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $6.50. 795,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,033. Central Puerto has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $7.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.29. The company has a market cap of $984.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Central Puerto

Central Puerto ( NYSE:CEPU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Central Puerto will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. The company operates through three segments: The production of electrical energy from conventional sources; The production of electrical energy from renewable sources; and The transportation and distribution of natural gas. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned and operated six thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW.

