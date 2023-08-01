Short Interest in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Expands By 16.0%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,460,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the June 30th total of 38,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

CGC traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 9,601,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,481,861. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.11). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 781.32% and a negative return on equity of 66.63%. The business had revenue of $64.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.53 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.56.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 94.7% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth about $28,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth about $31,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 9.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

