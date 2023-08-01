Short Interest in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Expands By 16.0%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,460,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the June 30th total of 38,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Canopy Growth Stock Performance
CGC traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 9,601,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,481,861. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48.
Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.11). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 781.32% and a negative return on equity of 66.63%. The business had revenue of $64.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.53 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 94.7% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth about $28,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth about $31,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 9.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Canopy Growth Company Profile
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Canopy Growth
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.