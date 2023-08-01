Short Interest in Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Rises By 12.8%

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the June 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Butler National Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BUKS traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.80. 257,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,717. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $64.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.47. Butler National has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $0.95.
Butler National Company Profile
