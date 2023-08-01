Short Interest in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Drops By 6.7%

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the June 30th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 695,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BlackLine Price Performance

Shares of BL traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.54. 555,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,432. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -117.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.81. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $77.90.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $138.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.91 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. Equities analysts expect that BlackLine will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackLine

BL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $71.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackLine in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $82.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackLine from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on BlackLine from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.30.

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $74,432.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $74,432.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $29,730.24. Following the sale, the executive now owns 96,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,120,740.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BlackLine

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in BlackLine by 275.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 715,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,640,000 after purchasing an additional 524,773 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,874,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,296,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,203,000 after buying an additional 374,813 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 15.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,761,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,313,000 after buying an additional 235,060 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,271,000. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

(Get Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.